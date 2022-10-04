MouseHunt 2022; Rajasthan police looking for Rs 10 lakh pet mouse after missing complaint

Representative Image |

In a bizarre case that the Rajasthan police have undertaken, the law enforcement officers are in search of a missing 'rat' that has been stolen.

The complainant, in this case, Mangu, (62), is a cattle rancher belonging to Padla Vadkiya village that comes under the Sajjangad police station of Bansavadha district.

It is noteworthy in the complaint that his pet mouse weighs 700 grams and was taken by someone on September 28. The complainant has alleged that this might be the work of his relative, as the rare specie of this rat, known as Jhau, which he found in the forest, cost about Rs 10 lakh.

In the report, the complainant alleged that his nephew Suresh's son Moga Khihuri had come to his home with his friends and inquired about the rat, and soon after, the rat was stolen.

After the complaint, a case was registered by the police and are now searching for this missing rat.

Sajjangarh SHO Dhanpat Singh said that police have registered a case of rat theft and have started an investigation. According to the police, the cost of a rat is about 10 lakh rupees. It may have been stolen and sold for money.