Mother's Day 2020: Superdads who assume dual responsibility as parents

Will Smith's 2006 film 'The Pursuit of Happyness' brought tears to everyone's eyes and was an inspiration for many. Watching Smith's character, a homeless single father, trying to make ends meet for his 8-year-old son have influenced a lot of single fathers over the years.

It's naturally difficult to be a single parent and more so when you are a single father. A father is generally reserved and does not express very easily, like a mother usually does. However, many single fathers have broken this stereotype and have proven themselves by managing their professional careers and being great dads at the same time.

With Sunday being Mother's Day, here are the five most inspiring Superdads who assume dual responsibility, both as mothers and fathers:

1. Karan Johar:

If one follows Johar on Instagram, the pictures and videos with his kids Yash and Roohi, will make you go aww. The Bollywood producer and director is also undoubtedly Bollywood's coolest dad. "Being a single parent is really daunting and scary. Because I think it takes a mother and a father to complete the upbringing of a child. In many ways you could say that having Yash and Roohi is full of love but it is also a selfish decision. It is because I want that love for myself. There was a large empty space in my life that needed to be filled by children," Johar once said at India Today Conclave 2017.