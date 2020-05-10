Mother's Day 2020: Superdads who assume dual responsibility as parents

Will Smith's 2006 film 'The Pursuit of Happyness' brought tears to everyone's eyes and was an inspiration for many. Watching Smith's character, a homeless single father, trying to make ends meet for his 8-year-old son have influenced a lot of single fathers over the years.
It's naturally difficult to be a single parent and more so when you are a single father. A father is generally reserved and does not express very easily, like a mother usually does. However, many single fathers have broken this stereotype and have proven themselves by managing their professional careers and being great dads at the same time.
With Sunday being Mother's Day, here are the five most inspiring Superdads who assume dual responsibility, both as mothers and fathers:
1. Karan Johar:
If one follows Johar on Instagram, the pictures and videos with his kids Yash and Roohi, will make you go aww. The Bollywood producer and director is also undoubtedly Bollywood's coolest dad. "Being a single parent is really daunting and scary. Because I think it takes a mother and a father to complete the upbringing of a child. In many ways you could say that having Yash and Roohi is full of love but it is also a selfish decision. It is because I want that love for myself. There was a large empty space in my life that needed to be filled by children," Johar once said at India Today Conclave 2017.
2. Tusshar Kapoor:
Popular among kids for his comic roles in the Golmaal franchise, Tusshar Kapoor became a father to his son Laksshya. The actor says that having a child has given made his life more meaningful, more balanced, sharper, more organised. In an interview to MSN, he said, "I feel a lot of things fall in place when you have someone you can call your own and come back home to live for, to love and to look forward to. These are the blessings we all crave for eventually, be it with a life partner, it could be with a child. I think this was my calling and I am glad I took it.”
3. Cristiano Ronaldo:
Arguably one of the best footballers in the world, Ronaldo, became a single father in 2010 when his son, Cristiano Jr, was born. The Portuguese footballer had once said his boy “doesn’t need a mother, just me – having a father is enough.” Now, Ronaldo has a huge family with 4 kids and is in a committed relationship with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.
4. Ricky Martin:
"King of Latin Pop" Ricky Martin fulfilled his desire to be a single dad in 2008 after becoming a father to his sons Matteo and Valentino. In 2018, a little girl Lucia completed his family. When once asked about his travel for concerts and leaving his kids, he said, "I can't -- I don't work well without them. They're stuck to me constantly. If I'm in L.A. and have to travel to Hong Kong for 24 hours, I'll leave them with my mom. But fortunately, I have sons who are warriors and who were born on tour and don't know anything else. They're road babies."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)