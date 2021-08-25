Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary: Inspirational quotes by the Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Mother Teresa is a name that reflects love, care and kindness to the core. She was one of the purest souls who dedicated her entire life for the wellbeing of others.

Mother ‘Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu was born on 26th August 1910 in Skopje, which is now the capital of Macedonia. Mother Teressa was only 12 when she decided to dedicate her life to God. It was a religious call. After leaving her birth land in 1928, at the age of 18, she moved to Ireland and then to India in 1929.

Mother Teresa spent most of her life with the people in India. She took her solemn vows at the Loreto Convent School in Entally, eastern Calcutta, in 1937.

In 1950, Mother Teresa established the Missionaries of Charity, which is a Roman Catholic religious congregation. She served many poor and destitute, including Leprosy, Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS patients.

She was honoured in the Catholic Church as Saint Teresa of Calcutta

In 1955, Teresa opened her first orphanage for abandoned babies and homeless children known as Nirmala Shishu Bhavan (Sowing Joy). The home had a soup kitchen, clinic, and shelter for expectant mothers who had been rejected by their family and the society.

Mother Teresa served people without any expectations in return. She spread love and took care of people. She was fondly called mother by many.

Mother Teresa was showered with numerous awards and recognition. To name a few, in 1962, Padma Bhushan by the Indian Government, the Jawaharlal Nehru Award for International Understanding in 1969, the Noble Peace Prize in 1979 and India's highest Civilian Award Bharat Ratna in 1980.

She has blessed and inspired many lives and still remains to be an inspiration to all.

On the 111th Birth Anniversary of Mother Teresa, here are some inspirational quotes by her:

Be Humble

Discipline is Important

Worthy Life

Love

Great Things

Peace

Judge

Today

God is in Control

People

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 04:58 PM IST