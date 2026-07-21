'Mother Of Democracy' Claim Rings Hollow: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Skips Birthday Celebrations Over Student Protest Crackdown | VIDEO

Mallikarjun Kharge said he would not celebrate his birthday, citing the police action against students during the "Sansad Chalo" protest | X - @kharge

New Delhi, July 21, 2026: Calling the government's claim of India being the "Mother of Democracy" into question, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday announced that he would not celebrate his 84th birthday, saying the police action against students during the "Sansad Chalo" protest reflected the state of democracy in the country. Instead, he said the day should be devoted to seeking accountability and restoring democratic values.

In a post on X, Kharge alleged that peaceful protesters demanding justice over examination irregularities were met with lathicharge and tear gas instead of answers. Describing the developments as "painful", he thanked Congress leaders, workers, supporters, well-wishers and citizens for their birthday wishes but said it was not a day for celebration.

Yesterday, the nation witnessed lathicharges, tear gas shells, and the crushing of a peaceful Democratic protest by the Government. The voices of students demanding justice were met with force instead of answers. This is not how a 'Mother of Democracy' treats its young children.… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 21, 2026

Questions Student Protest Response

"Yesterday, the nation witnessed lathicharges, tear gas shells, and the crushing of a peaceful democratic protest by the Government. The voices of students demanding justice were met with force instead of answers," Kharge said.

हम चाहते थे कि इस मुद्दे पर चर्चा हो, जिसके बाद गृह मंत्री एक स्टेटमेंट दें, लेकिन सरकार ने हमारा ही मुंह बंद करा दिया।



आखिर प्रदर्शन कर रहे बच्चों पर लाठीचार्ज क्यों किया गया, उन्हें क्यों मारा-पीटा गया? अगर इन मुद्दों पर संसद में भी चर्चा न हो, तो कहां बात करें?



ये सरकार खुद… pic.twitter.com/Mit7Tl78x6 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 21, 2026

He added that this was not how a "Mother of Democracy" treats its young people. Kharge also questioned why Parliament was "virtually sealed" and why internet services were shut down during the protest. Referring to repeated examination paper leaks, he asked who would take responsibility for the suffering of lakhs of young people, PTI reported.

छात्रों की गूँज के आगे अहंकारी सत्ता के हुक्मरानों को झुकना पड़ेगा,

लाठीचार्ज व बल प्रयोग पर मोदी-शाह को ज़िम्मेदारी लेनी पड़ेगी। pic.twitter.com/pC03dUWIPH — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 21, 2026

Congress Seeks Education Reforms

The Congress chief demanded that the government allow a full discussion on the issue in Parliament and sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying he should take moral and political responsibility for the examination irregularities.

Kharge also called for a 21st-century, student-centric examination system with secure digital question banks and randomised question papers. He demanded an independent, merit-driven education system with higher spending on education and no political interference from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

हमारे देश के हजारों छात्र पेपर लीक के खिलाफ आवाज उठा रहे हैं।



लेकिन इस सरकार ने उनके ऊपर लाठीचार्ज करवाया।



उन्हें मारा-पीटा गया और उनके ऊपर आंसू गैस के गोले दागे गए।



ये बहुत ही निंदनीय घटना है। pic.twitter.com/u2A5vH83ME — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 21, 2026

He further sought statutory protection for students through mandatory re-examinations and compensation whenever examination irregularities occur.

"Our children deserve justice, not repression," he said.

Backing Kharge's remarks, the Congress described the police action during the "Sansad Chalo" march as a "shameful chapter" in the government's treatment of the country's youth. The party warned that those responsible for using force against young protesters would one day have to face the "lathi" of the Constitution.

Opposition parties also criticised the police action, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "most anti-youth" prime minister in the country's history.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which led the protest, accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force to stop demonstrators from reaching Parliament. It alleged that several students were injured and that activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, was pushed during the protest.

Also Watch:

Delhi Police denied the allegations, calling reports of Angmo being assaulted "completely false and misleading". It also maintained that no individual was subjected to targeted assault.

The issue also disrupted proceedings on the opening day of the Monsoon Session, with Opposition parties demanding a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue, leading to repeated disruptions in Parliament.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/