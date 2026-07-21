PM Narendra Modi Extends Warm Birthday Wishes To Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Prays For His Long & Healthy Life | IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Born on July 21, 1942, in Varawatti village of Bhalki Taluk, Bidar district, Karnataka, Kharge hails from a Dalit family and has had a decades-long political journey.

He has been serving as the President of the Indian National Congress since 2022 and as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha since 2021. A Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, he has represented the state in Parliament since 2020.

Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora extended greetings to the Congress President on his birthday and wished for his good health.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Warm birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji. Wishing you good health, happiness and many more years of dedicated service to our democracy and the nation," Deora said in a post on X.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore, taking to X, said, "Warm birthday wishes to Hon'ble Congress President & Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha), Thiru Mallikarjun Kharge saheb. Wishing you good health, happiness, and continued strength as you serve the nation with dedication."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Telangana Congress President Bomma Maheshkumar Goud also took to social media and extended warm birthday wishes to Kharge.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Your unwavering commitment to the values of the Congress party, social justice, and the Constitution continues to inspire millions across the nation. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more years of dedicated service to the people of India. Happy Birthday Kharge Ji," Goud said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)