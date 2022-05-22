Mother, daughters commit suicide by gas-chamber, leave chilling note

Three members of a family were found dead on late Saturday evening inside a flat in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, police said.

On Saturday at 8.55 pm, police received information that flat number 207 of Vasant Apartment in Vasant Vihar was locked from inside and the persons inside the house were not responding, a senior police officer said.



Delhi Police broke the door open and found three dead bodies in the house. The bodies of Manju and her two daughters, Anshika and Anku, were found on the bed in the inner room.

When police entered the flat, they found the three bodies in one bedroom, the coal fire burning beside them.

In one of the suicide notes, there were clear instructions to anyone who enters the flat that they should not light a match as that could spark a fire.

"Too much deadly gas... carbon monoxide inside. It's flammable. Please ventilate the room by opening the window and opening the fan. Do not light match, candle or anything!! Be careful while removing the curtain because room is full of hazardous gas. Do not inhale," the chilling suicide note in English read.

The woman has been identified as Manju and her daughters Anshika and Anku.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:51 PM IST