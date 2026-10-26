Mother, Daughter Injured As Speeding Verna Hits Them In Rohtak - VIDEO

A speeding Hyundai Verna allegedly ran over a mother and daughter near Jat Bhawan in Haryana’s Rohtak on Sunday evening, leaving both women injured. Police apprehended the two occupants of the car at the spot, while the incident was captured on CCTV footage that has since surfaced on social media.

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According to the injured daughter, Neelam, who lives in Gopal Colony, she was walking with her mother, Krishna Devi, towards Deen Dayal Park for an evening stroll at around 4.45 pm when the car hit them from behind near Jat Bhawan.

Mother allegedly trapped beneath car

Neelam said the impact threw her away from the vehicle, while her mother fell in front of the car. She alleged that the occupants drove over Krishna Devi, leaving her trapped underneath the vehicle.

On witnessing the incident, passers-by rushed to the spot, stopped the car and caught the occupants. They pulled Krishna Devi out from beneath the vehicle and took her to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak for treatment.

Neelam further alleged that the two occupants appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when they were taken out of the car.

CCTV footage seized, investigation underway

CCTV footage of the incident shows a white Hyundai Verna hitting the two women from behind as they walk along the road. Police have seized the footage as part of their investigation.

Urban Estate police station SHO Kamaljeet confirmed that the police received information about the accident and reached the spot. Both injured women were taken for medical treatment.

He said a case had been registered against the car's occupants based on Neelam's complaint. Further investigation into the incident is underway.