Aligarh Hit-And-Run: Audi Runs Over Confectioner Twice, Murder Case Registered - VIDEO

A man was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Tuesday after a white Audi car rammed a bike and ran over two men while fleeing the spot after the accident. The accident was captured on CCTV cameras, and footage of the fatal accident has gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The footage purportedly shows a speeding Audi car hitting the victim's motorcycle before running over him and the two-wheeler again while driving away.

Driver allegedly flees after collision

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Bannadevi police station. Following the collision, the driver allegedly attempted to flee the spot as local residents tried to stop the car. Some people reportedly threw stones at the vehicle in anger, but the driver managed to escape.

Police have registered a case under the murder charge in connection with the incident and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police trace Audi with Uttarakhand registration

During the investigation, police traced a white Audi bearing a Uttarakhand registration number on Thursday morning. The vehicle was subsequently brought to the police station after its identity was established.

According to the investigation, the car is registered in the name of Chaudhary Devraj Singh, a BJP leader and former district party president.

Vehicle seized, driver's identity under investigation

Police have seized the vehicle and taken into custody a person reported to be its driver. However, authorities have not yet confirmed who was behind the wheel at the time of the fatal incident.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to establish the identity of the person driving the car when the confectioner was hit.