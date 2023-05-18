 MoS Law SP Baghel moved to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMoS Law SP Baghel moved to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

MoS Law SP Baghel moved to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

This was necessitated after Arjun Ram Meghwal was made the Minister of State with Independent charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister SP Baghel |

Hours after shifting Kiren Rijiju from the law ministry, the Centre on Thursday moved Minister of State Prof S P Baghel to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This was necessitated after Arjun Ram Meghwal was made the Minister of State with Independent charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

According to convention, a ministry headed by a Minister of State with independent charge does not have a deputy.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been pleased to direct that "Prof S P Singh Baghel, Minister of State be assigned as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in place of Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice."

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Former BJP MLA from Datia Radheshyam Baghel joins Congress
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MoS Law SP Baghel moved to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

MoS Law SP Baghel moved to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Northern Railway to bring Jammu and Kashmir's Uri on Railway map; locals excited

Northern Railway to bring Jammu and Kashmir's Uri on Railway map; locals excited

With Arjun Ram Meghwal as Union law minister, BJP shifts focus on Dalit votes in Rajasthan

With Arjun Ram Meghwal as Union law minister, BJP shifts focus on Dalit votes in Rajasthan

'Stop! Open the door': Man suffers panic attack, tries to strangle wife on Air India's Newark-Mumbai...

'Stop! Open the door': Man suffers panic attack, tries to strangle wife on Air India's Newark-Mumbai...

Ghaziabad crime: 10 youth engage in violent street brawl over bike parking dispute in Indirapuram; 3...

Ghaziabad crime: 10 youth engage in violent street brawl over bike parking dispute in Indirapuram; 3...