MoS Jitendra Singh says govt proposes to set up 10 more nuclear power plants

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh said the government proposes to set up more nuclear power plants for augmenting production of clean energy.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 08:28 PM IST
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister, who also handles PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space portfolio, said in addition to the eleven reactors -- with a capacity of 8700 MW -- under construction, the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for construction of 10 indigenous 700 MW pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) to be set up in fleet mode.

The government has also accorded in-principle approval for five new sites for setting up nuclear power plants in the future, according to a statement from the department of atomic energy.

In the statement, Jitendra Singh said the tariffs of electricity generated by nuclear power are comparable to those of contemporary conventional base load generators like thermal power. The present installed nuclear power capacity comprises of 22 reactors with a total capacity of 6780 MW. In addition, one reactor, KAPP-3 (700 MW) has also been connected to the grid.

