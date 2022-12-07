Mumbai: Truck driver fights 3 robbers on Western Expressway near Jogeshwari; nabs one single-handedly

Mumbai: In a heroic incident occured on Sunday night, a generator truck driver not only managed to save himself from three robbers but also caught hold of one of them.

Tauqeer Khan, a 23-year-old truck driver was travelling back driving his generator truck which was used to provide electric supply for a set of a web series shoot at Ekvira Vidyalay, Malad. While he reached Jogeshwari's Swad Hotel around 9pm after leaving from Malad at 6.30pm, three men sped on a scooter beside his truck and blocked the way by stopping in front of him.

At first he thought that they might have stopped him because maybe he had done some mistake while driving, but shortly two of them approached the truck and took off the keys to it and then started assaulting him. He realized that the men were robbers.

Khan had a sum of Rs. 25000 which he had to give to his employer. The robbers grabbed his money and beat him while trying to escape. Khan showed great courage and nabbed one of them as the other two ran away on the scooter.

While Khan held a grab and brought the robber close to his truck, some passerby bikers rushed to his help. They also alerted the traffic police constable nearby. Khan and the robber were taken to the Andheri police station.

The robber identified as Nadeem Sheikh, 24 is a resident of Meghwadi. He was arrested by the police. An officer at the Andheri police station said, “We are trying to identify and apprehend the other two accused. The trio seem to have kept a watch on Khan’s truck for a few days before striking.”