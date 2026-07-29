MoS Jitendra Singh Rejects Rahul Gandhi's Police Firing Allegation Against Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Video | X @DrJitendraSingh

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday strongly rebutted Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered police to open fire on student protesters, saying the claim reflected a lack of understanding of the country's administrative system.

Participating in the discussion on The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, Singh said no minister has the authority to order police firing and that such decisions, when required, are taken by the local executive magistrate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I am also surprised that the opposition has no information about the life of the people and the fundamental points of the administrative system. First of all, when they say that the Home Minister has ordered the firing of bullets and they have failed to authenticate it, then the first fundamental point is that no minister gives the order to fire the bullet anywhere. It is given by the magistrate, SDM, or DM," Singh said.

He added that Members of Parliament should be aware of the established administrative procedures.

"All of us have been MPs in our experience. This means that they have a lack of experience in the life of the people," he remarked.

Singh also rejected Gandhi's allegation on factual grounds, stating that no bullets had been fired during the protest.

"It has been made clear again and again that the bullets did not fire at all. Tear gas was used, but when the bullets did not fire, there was no question of giving the order," he said.

Reiterating the legal position, the minister said the authority to order firing rests with the executive magistrate and not with any minister.

"The magistrate has the right to give the order, not the minister," Singh said.

His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered police to fire at protesting students.

The allegation triggered sharp protests from the ruling NDA, with several leaders demanding an apology from the Congress leader and calling the claim baseless. Congress, however, defended Gandhi's remarks and maintained that the Home Minister should address the House and clarify the government's position.