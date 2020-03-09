More trouble for MP Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia's MLAs go incognito - the story so far

Amid the political drama in Madhya Pradesh, sources in the BJP told a leading newspaper that Jyotiraditya Scindia will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 9.30 pm tonight.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the meeting said the sources.

BJP sources said that amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia had asked for time to meet PM Modi and he has agreed to meet Scindia.

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, mobiles phones of 11 Congress party members of Jyotiraditya Scindia camp have been found switched off. According to sources, the 11 Congress members whose mobile phones have been found switched off include four MPs -- Imarti Devi, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Govind Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Sisodia. The other mobile numbers belong to seven MLAs -- Munna Lal Goyal, Girraj Dandotiya, OPS Bhadoriya, Jaspal Singh Jajji, Brajendra Yadav, Jaswant Jatav and Rajvardhan Singh.

On March 6, Sisodia, who is Madhya Pradesh Labour Department Minister, had said, "Kamal Nath ji ki sarkar ko sankat tab hoga jab humare neta Jyotiraditya Scindia ji ki upeksha ya anadar sarkar karegi. Tab nishchit taur se sarkar par jo kala badal chhayega wo kya kar ke jayega main ye kah nahi sakta (Kamal Nath's government will face a crisis situation if it ignores or disrespects our leader Jyotiraditya Scindia...)."

Recently, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25 to 35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Kamal Nath-led government in the state.

BJP steps it up

With Madhya Pradesh in the grip of a political crisis, the BJP has stepped up its Rajya Sabha election preparations with the party expected to hold its Central Election Committee meeting on Tuesday on Holi, where the names of its Rajya Sabha contenders will be discussed. The names of BJP contenders for the Rajya Sabha election are likely to be out "very soon", said BJP sources.

One BJP source said it can be out as early as in next 24-48 hours. The CEC, if it takes place on the day of Holi, as speculated will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. Union Home Minister Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be present. In the 245-member Upper House, members from across 17 states are set to retire.

In the Rajya Sabha, the BJP has only 82 members, well short of the 120 required for a simple majority. Though the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 97 seats. Attaining 120 may be not only unpragmatic but highly ambitious for the BJP. But it definitely wants to better its tally from the current 82.

The Rajya Sabha poll name finalisation comes amid the ongoing political upheaval in Madhya Pradesh where 'rebel' Congress legislators have been camping in Bengaluru.The source said that the pro-Scindia supporters and MLAs want Scindia to be made the state party president along with a Rajya Sabha nomination.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday to discuss the latest developments in the state. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the BJP has 107. Out of the rest, the BSP has two and the Samajwadi Party has one. Four are Independent MLAs, while two seats are currently vacant.

India’s IT city once again proved to be the last ‘resort’ of politicians who are rebelling with a cause and without a pause. The latest batch to arrive were six Congress ministers and 10 MLAs from the beleaguered Kamalnath Government in Madhya Pradesh.

The old HAL airport in the heart of the city came alive as a private aircraft, reportedly arranged by senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, arrived in the evening. In a highly secretive move, the police escorted the ministers and MLAs to a resort on the outskirts.

The arrival of the flight caught even the media by surprise. Efforts to contact the Scindia ‘loyalists’ proved futile as they switched off their phones and remained incommunicado.

In addition to Congress MLAs, six BJP MLAs of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly too flew into Bengaluru, leaving everyone confused on what was cooking in Bhopal.

Not surprisingly, the move to shift the MLAs received full support from the BJP government here which managed the logistics well to keep it under wraps till late in the night.

(With inputs from Shankar Raj)