'More Than 100 Seats Stolen In Bengal': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, EC After Landslide Victory In WB, Assam; Alleges 'Repeated Playbook'

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, EC After Landslide Victory In WB, Assam; Alleges 'Repeated Playbook' | File Photos

New Delhi, May 4: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) after their sweeping victory in Assam and West Bengal on Monday. The counting of votes took place for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 and the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

BJP swept both the states and comfortably crossed the majority mark. Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP and EC and claimed that more than 100 seats have been stolen in West Bengal and the Congress agree with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claims.

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Rahul Gandhi also claimed that they have witnessed the same playbook before. He cited the examples of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra. He also claimed that the votes were stolen in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as well.

Rahul shared a post on social media and said, "Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC. We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal. We have seen this playbook before: Madhya Pradesh. Haryana. Maharashtra. Lok Sabha 2024 etc. Chunav chori, sanstha chori — ab aur chaara hi kya hai!"

BJP has already won over 200 seats in West Bengal and are leading on 4 seats, while they have won 82 seats in Assam and Congress have managed to win only 19 seats in the state. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 71 seats are leading on 10 seats in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee also lost to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from the Bhabanipur Assembly seat by a margin of over 15,000 votes. Suvendu got 73,463 votes and Mamata managed to get only 58,349 votes. The final numbers will be out only after the counting of votes concludes in West Bengal.