Monumental Tribute: Telangana CM KCR unveils India's tallest 125-Ft Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad

The Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Friday unveiled a 125-ft statue of B R Ambedkar in Hyderabad as part of the grand celebration on the birth anniversary of the architect of Indian Constitution. During the ceremony, a helicopter showered flower petals on the statue while paying floral tributes to Ambedkar. Prakash Ambedkar, BR Ambedkar's grandson, was the only chief guest invited to the event.

CM had held meeting with ministers regarding inauguration of statue

As per the news agency PTI, the Chief Minister recently held a meeting with his Ministers and officials to deliberate on the unveiling of the colossal Ambedkar statue, the commencement of the new Secretariat building complex, and other related issues.

A decision was made to shower flower petals from a helicopter as a way of paying floral tributes to Ambedkar on the statue.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that the upcoming inauguration of the Ambedkar statue by him would mark the tallest statue of Ambedkar in India. The statue has been erected adjacent to the state secretariat, opposite to the Buddha statue, and located beside the Telangana Martyrs Memorial, with the hope of serving as a daily source of inspiration and motivation for the entire state administration.

CM praises 90-year-old sculptor for statue

During a meeting with his ministers and officials, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for a grand unveiling ceremony that would involve the entire state of Telangana and the country as a whole.

According to PTI, it took a minimum of two years to finalize the technical and manufacturing details following KCR's decision to construct the Ambedkar statue. The Telangana Chief Minister praised 98-year-old sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar for undertaking such a colossal project.

Arrangements were made to ensure that the unveiling of the Ambedkar statue would be attended by over 35,000 people from all 119 constituencies of the state, with an expected turnout of 300 people from each constituency. The state government planned to operate as many as 750 Road Transport Corporation buses to transport the public to the event.