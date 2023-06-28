Monsoon Update: IMD Issues Orange And Yellow Alerts For Multiple Indian States

A roadside vendor sell colorful umbrellas during the rainy season, in Bhopal on Tuesday. | ANI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has recently issued orange and yellow alerts for several states across India, cautioning citizens about the prevailing monsoon conditions. This update aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the IMD's advisory, highlighting the affected regions and the potential impacts of the ongoing monsoon season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Select States

The IMD has raised an orange alert for various states, indicating a significant weather disturbance and urging residents to stay vigilant. The areas affected by this alert include parts of Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana. Citizens in these regions should prepare for heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds and potential flooding. The IMD advises individuals to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and follow safety guidelines to mitigate any risks posed by the monsoon.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after rainfall, in Kolkata on Wednesday. | PTI

Yellow Alert Highlights Moderate Weather Conditions

Several states have been placed under a yellow alert, signifying moderate weather conditions during the monsoon period. These states encompass Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, etc. While the intensity of rainfall may be relatively lower compared to regions under the orange alert, residents should still exercise caution and be aware of potential localized flooding, waterlogging, and minor disruptions to daily activities.

Map showing district wise warnings of the India Meteorological Department. | IMD

Impacts and Precautionary Measures

The issuance of these alerts indicate the potential risks associated with the monsoon season. Heavy rainfall can lead to overflowing rivers, landslides, and damage to infrastructure. Therefore, it is crucial for citizens to take necessary precautions. Some essential measures to consider include:

1. Stay updated: Regularly monitor weather updates and advisories issued by the IMD or local authorities to stay informed about any developments or changes in weather patterns.

2. Safety indoors: Ensure that homes are adequately prepared for heavy rainfall, with proper drainage systems in place to prevent water accumulation. Additionally, it is advisable to secure loose objects and keep windows and doors properly closed during intense rainfall and gusty winds.

3. Travel precautions: If travel is unavoidable, exercise caution while driving and avoid areas prone to waterlogging or landslides. Stay informed about road conditions and potential disruptions.

4. Emergency preparedness: Keep emergency supplies ready, including food, water, and essential medications. Have access to a reliable source of communication and emergency contact numbers.