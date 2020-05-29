Monsoon to hit Kerala on June 1: IMD issues orange alert for Kerala's Idukki district

The IMD had earlier, in its onset date forecast on May 15, predicted that the monsoon would hit slightly later than normal. This was later revised owing to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to help in the progress of the monsoon.

In it's midday weather summary and forecast bulletin for Friday, IMD predicted that a low pressure area was likely to form over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea around 31st May.

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the subsequent 72 hours," the IMD warned over Twitter. Keeping this in mind, the IMD said "conditions are likely to become favourable for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around 1st June".