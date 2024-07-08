Monsoon Lashes India, Hits Big Cities And Small Towns Alike

Authorities have had to deploy manpower and resources in different parts of the country to help people | ANI

Monsoon has now settled in most parts of the country and the seasonal rains have begun to show their might in the sub-continent that is dependent on, and yet wary of the downpour. As July progresses, rains are lashing many parts of the country and creating hardships for citizens in big cities and small towns alike. On Monday (July 8), country's financial capital Mumbai saw its public transport disrupted. The Himalayan states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have seen flooding and even tourist hub of Goa is affected.

Mumbai

Mumbai local train services were hit in the morning during rush hours. This led to stations across the city and suburbs getting filled with annoyed commuters the daily schedule of whom was thrown off-rails due to heavy rains.

There was no let-up in the downpour till afternoon and a high-tide at 1:57 pm meant that public transport was likely to remain affected till evening, thereby troubling those who managed to reach office in the morning. A tough ordeal may be in store for them as they try and travel back to thei homes.

Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh. Although India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted reduction in rainfall MOnday (July 8) onwards, the downpour in the state till now has been strong enough to disrupt the electricity supply. More than two hundred electricity supply schemes have been disrupted. Seventeen water supply schemes have been affected.

More than hundred roads have been closed.

Local authorities have told media that tourists should exercise caution and avoid visiting rivers and streams. The officials have appealed everyone to follow

guidelines and warnings issued by the government.

Goa

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Goa. The coastal state declared holiday for schools and government offices on Monday.

"The Director of Education has been asked to issue a circular that there will be a holiday on Monday as a red alert has been declared and due to this, all the schools of Goa from pre-primary to the 12th standard will remain closed tomorrow," said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"All the roads are overflowed, and water has been filled everywhere. Due to this, we have declared a holiday for one day. But, it is not a government holiday, government offices and everything else will remain open as usual. My request to all the people is that there is heavy rainfall in all the places of Goa and hence one should not go out of the house without any need but only if there is an emergency work... Eighty people who were stranded at the waterfall have been rescued..." he said further.

He was quoted by ANI.

Uttarakhand

Water levels of river Ganga have risen in Uttarakhand. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has issued alert and asked people to stay away from river

ghats. The Char Dham yatra has already been postponed.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in the state till July 10.

The state government has taken note and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed district magistrates to remain on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies)