Monkey took away all the evidence: Rajasthan police tells court during hearing of murder case

The police in Rajasthan presented a bizarre explanation before a court hearing a murder case. The police said that a monkey fled with the evidence collected by them in the case.

The stolen items included a murder weapon (a knife), from the police custody, according to a report in Times of India.

Later, the Jaipur police on Wednesday informed a lower court trying the murder case of Shashikant Sharma under Chandwaji police station that the murder evidence was now lost due to the carelessness of a constable posted at the auditory (Malkhana). They said the constable on duty was suspended following the incident, who later retired and died.

According to the report, the family of Sharma alleged that he was murdered and even blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway after the recovery of the body.

The police arrested two people - Rahul and Mohanlal Kandera - five days later. Both were the residents of Chandwaji.

They were produced before the additional district judge's court. The bag containing all the evidence, including the murder weapon, was kept under a tree at the police station because the auditory had no space, the Times of India report further said.

Police gave their explanation after the court issued notice to senior police officials after they informed the court that the bag containing the evidence was taken away by monkeys while being taken to keep it at Malkhana.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 01:34 PM IST