Monkey Snatches Bag With ₹2 Lakh Cash, Throws Currency Notes From Tree In UP's Bulandshahr - VIDEO

Ai image

Bulandshahr: A bizarre incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. A monkey sparked chaos in a court complex after snatching a bag containing Rs 2 lakh cash and climbing onto a tree. Soon, it began raining currency notes from the tree after the animal apparently tore the bag open and started throwing the Rs 500 notes. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Saturday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reportedly, the incident unfolded outside the premises of the Bulandshahr district court on Kachari Road. A man arrived at the court to complete a property registration. The cash-filled bag was being carried by Ravindra Lodhi alias Raju, who had been sent to purchase stamp papers.

As he was walking towards a stamp vendor, a monkey suddenly grabbed the bag and climbed a nearby neem tree, according to a Times of India report.

Read Also VIDEO: Former AIMIM Bulandshahr MLA Candidate Dishad Qureshi Flaunts Placing Firearm On Car Bonnet

Soon a crowd gathered at the spot and began collecting the scattered currency notes. Police also reached the spot and launched efforts to recover the cash. Officials later recovered Rs 1.98 lakh from the spot and returned the money to its owner.

