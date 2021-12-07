Money laundering in sugar mill purchase: ED records statement of Maharashtra MoS Prajakt Tanpure seeking details

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday called on Maharashtra minister of state (MoS) Prajakt Tanpure in connection with the purchase of a sugar mill.

According to the agency sources, the inquiry session with Tanpure took place for over seven hours. He left the ED office around 10:15 pm.

Speaking to media persons outside the ED office on Tuesday, Tanpure said, "They (ED) had called me after which I had visited their office. Whatever I wanted to tell them (ED), I have told them with proofs and even still if they have some queries, I can come again and clear it. More or less we have given them satisfactory answers to their main queries."

The ED is probing a money laundering case related to Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam and some sugar mills which were allegedly bought at a lower price than the reserved price through auctions conducted by MSCB. An agency official claimed that Tanpure was being inquired by ED in connection with the purchase of a sugar mill in Ahmednagar in 2012.

The ED, which is probing a money laundering case pertaining to MSCB, in July had attached the properties, including land, building structure, plant and machinery of M/s Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sugar Karkhana (Jarandeshwar SSK) situated at Chimangaon, Koregaon, Satara, worth Rs 65.75 crore (purchase price of the year 2010) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

