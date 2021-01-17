Money laundering: ED arrests 2 Chinese nationals

New Delhi

The ED has arrested 2 Chinese nationals in its money laundering probe linked to an alleged hawala racket worth an estimated Rs1,000 crore that involved shell or dubious firms, official sources said on Sunday.

The central agency arrested Charlie Peng alias Luo Sang (42) and Carter Lee under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on January 15. They were produced before a local court here on Saturday and sent to 14-day custody, they said.

The ED case against Peng stems from an Income Tax dept investigation of last year and an FIR filed by the Delhi Police special cell against him in 2018. Peng's name had cropped up last year in the detention of Himachal’s 2 persons allegedly tracking Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama's movement on his direction.