Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to Madkudweep will create communal tensions: Congress, CCF

Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) arrived in the capital city Raipur on Thursday for his two days visit. But his plans of visiting Madkudeep has created a furore among the secular parties like Congress and insecurity in minority religious communities.

It has been feared that his speech may create communal tension in the state.

RSS, however, has termed his visit as an internal activity of its organization. RSS Prachar Pramukh Kanikram said to the media that Mohan Bhagwat is in Raipur to meet and appraise the Ghosh (Band) musician of Raipur and Bilaspur unit.

"We are aware that he was coming to attend the function at Madkudeep, which is a place of congregation for Christians for more than 100 years. His intention and plans were goal-oriented, he will again make his statement on religious conversion and create communal tension in the state," said Chhattisgarh Christian Forum (CCF) president Arun Pannalal.

"He will again quote manipulated data related to religious conversion in India and state, and attack those people who follow Christianity" he added.

Such vulnerable para Christians (newly converted Christians) will be again targeted, violence and atrocities against Christians will be increased by manifolds, the religious leader expressed his apprehensions.

"I am challenging him. If he has facts and figures related to forced religious conversions, then he must approach the court and legal authorities to punish such people, otherwise, he must stop painting Christians as offenders," Pannalal alleged.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge PL Punia registered strong objection over Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to Madkudweep saying whenever the BJP is losing its ground, he automatically becomes active and starts objectional activities to create tension in society and tilt the mood of voters towards BJP.

Chhattisgarh Congress Communication Department Head Sushil Anand Shukla said that everybody in Chhattisgarh is aware that Madkudweep is a religious place for Christians and the visit of Mohan Bhagwat to that place is an attempt to reignite the fake religious conversion issue in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh already has a law to stop forced religious conversion, and in such a case, if he is raking the issue, it means he is acting as a political outfit and wants to help the BJP to gain its lost ground in the state by communal tension, Shukla alleged.

However, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said nobody has been prohibited from visiting Chhattisgarh.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 09:19 PM IST