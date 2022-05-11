Mohali blast: CCTV footage shows moment rocket-propelled grenade hit Punjab Intelligence headquarters

In a major development in Mohali grenade attack, the investigating agencies have managed to get a CCTV footage of the attack at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters. The footage shows regular traffic movement near the intel HQ with vehicles passing through when suddenly there's a flash of light illuminating the area briefly and blinds the surveillance camera for a second.

However after the explosion, the footage becomes blurry-shaky and no attackers or the site of impact are visible in the clip.

The Punjab police on Monday called it a minor blast and said the RPG was fired from the street and it shattered the glasses at the Police's intelligence headquarters. Before accesssing the footage, a Swift Dezire car was reportedly spotted outside the intelligence wing headquartes before the attack.

The rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the third floor of the building in Mohali's Sector 77 at 7:45 pm on Monday, following which an alert was sounded in Punjab.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77, SAS Nagar, at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the police in Mohali had said in a statement.

CCTV Footage of Car used during RPG attack on Punjab Police Intel HQ in Mohali #MohaliBlast #PunjabBlast #Punjab pic.twitter.com/FEVj1svp9q — Parmeet Bidowali (@ParmeetBidowali) May 11, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, a team of NIA visited Mohali and inspected the whole crime scene. The NIA believes that Khalistani groups are thriving in Punjab, whihc might have carried out the attack after doing recee of the area.

Yesterday, a person named Nishan Singh was arrested with the help of inputs provided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The police said he provided logistics to the people who attacked the intelligence wing building.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the strictest punishment will be meted out to those trying to spoil the state's atmosphere.

Intelligence agencies have found the role of suspected overground workers of Khalistani extremists group associated with Pakistan-based terrorists, news agency ANI had reported.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 03:34 PM IST