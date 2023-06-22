Modi's Powerful Surgical Strike Was Befitting Reply To Pakistan: Amit Shah

Durg: Home Minister of India Amit Shah visited Chhattisgarh's district Durg on Thursday and addressed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters public meeting, where he made scathing remark on indecisive Manmohan Singh-led Congress government at the Centre on border security, internal defense system, industrial policy, health and other issues including the intrusion attempts and brutal attack carried out by Pakistan trained terrorists and army.

While addressing the rally at Pandit Ravi Shankar Stadium in Durg, on Thursday Shah said, Pakistan’s 'Aliya, Maliya, Jamalia' beheaded soldiers but the Congress government remained silent. Not only this, Pakistan tried to repeat the same act in Kashmir's Uri and Pulwama, but within 10 days, PM Modi gave them a befitting reply in the form of a powerful surgical strike.

No massive scams in India, peace in Kashmir

In Manmohan-Sonia's 10 years government, India witnessed a scam of ₹ 12,00,000 crore, while in the 9 years of Modi government no such scam was reported nor the opposition accused of such a massive scam, Shah said.

"The Congress kept nourishing Article 370 like a child for 70 years, Shah alleged. Even when Modi ji revoked section 370, Congress Rahul Baba insisted that removal of section 370 will lead to bloodbath in the Valley. But not a single stone was pelted. There is peace in Jammu and Kashmir and the state is moving on the path of development. He asked the audience to tell whether Kashmir is our (part of India or India) or not. The crowd replied, Kashmir is part of India.

He also asked the gathering who as a Prime Minister they needed, the crowd chanted Modi, Modi.

The Home Minister asserted that the Modi government brought violence caused due to Left Wing Extremism to its lowest level and praised it under control in nine years, while also saying that the past nine years were "nine years of India's pride, welfare for the poor, and progress, " he said.

Covid success drive

Even during the crucial Covid pandemic, every poor man was provided free food and health services. The Modi government kept 130 crore people safe from Covid by carrying out a massive vaccination drive.

In January Ramlala will be seated. The Congress government erected hurdles in construction of Ram Mandir and kept the devotees away from their God, Shah said.

Corrupt Congress in Chhasttisgarh

Apart from praising the Modi government, he also attacked ruling Baghel government and said, people of Chhattisgarh are impatiently waiting for assembly elections to oust the corrupt Congress-led Baghel government from power.

Shortsighted ill policies of Baghel government put a loan of ₹1.5 lakh crore on the people of Chhattisgarh. Tendu patta collector’s money of ₹500 crore is still pending. Coal, liquor, PSC, Gauthan scam shattered the faith of common public in the system. Even the state government collected Covid cess but provided no respite to common Chhattisgarhiya, Shah alleged and added that 13,000 children in tribal region have died, 1,000 Farmers have committed suicide and more than 5000 rapes occurred in this Congress government, the Home Minister alleged.

On paddy procurement Shah made startling revelations that 92 lakh MT paddy was purchased by Modi government and sent ₹74 lakh crore in the farmers bank account. The Chhattisgarh government has given just ₹ 12,000 crore, Shah claimed.

Notably, before he addressed the rally, the Home Minister paid a courtesy visit to Padma Shri awardee Pandwani singer Usha Barle as part of BJP's 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan'.

On the Home Minister Amit Shah visit CM Baghel also tweeted and asked to ban Adi Purush movie for hurting Hindu sentiment.