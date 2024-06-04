'Modi's Dictatorial Mindset Has Put BJP In A Ditch': Subramanian Swamy Blames PM Modi For Saffron Party's Poor Performance

Subramanian Swamy | Photo: PTI

Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway.

The official trends at 1:30 PM show that the NDA will return to power with the alliance leading on 289 seats. According to the Election Commission website, the BJP has won one seat (Gujarat's Surat seat) and is leading on 241 seats.

Speaking to X, Swamy wrote, "My estimate of 220 for BJP, a conservative estimate, has turned out to be very close to the truth of 237. If the BJP had followed the suggestions I had made, it could have achieved 300. Unfortunately, Modi's dictatorial mindset has led the BJP into a ditch from which it now has to climb out."

Notably, in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the clarion call of 'abki baar 400 paar'. The party campaigned aggressively across most of the Lok Sabha seats with the aim of achieving its target of winning 400 seats in the general election.

As per the latest trend, the Congress party is leading on 95 seats. The Congress party is poised to win almost double the number of seats it had won in 2019. In the 2019 elections, the BJP registered a landslide victory by winning 303 seats.

Swamy, known for his criticism of Modi and his policies, voted for BJP in this election.

After casting his vote, Swamy revealed his choice in a social media post.