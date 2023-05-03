Modi surname case: Ranchi court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for exemption from personal appearance | File Photo

Ranchi: An MP/MLA court in Ranchi rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for exemption from personal appearance in 'Modi Surname case' on Wednesday.

A defamation case was filed against Rahul Gandhi by a person named Pradeep Modi in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s gruelling wait for freedom from the Surat criminal defamation case over ‘Modi surname’ was stretched at least by a month on Tuesday after the Gujarat High Court reserved its orders until the month-long summer break.

The court’s summer vacation is from May 5 to June 4 and so it will pass the final judgment after that.

After the lower courts rejected his applications for a stay on his conviction in the case, Gandhi had knocked the doors of the high court with a criminal revision plea.

Not only did the single judge bench of Justice Hemant Prachchhak reserved his order on Gandhi’s plea but also refused to grant any interim protection to him.