Modi surname case: Ranchi court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for exemption from personal appearance

Ranchi: An MP/MLA court in Ranchi rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for exemption from personal appearance in 'Modi Surname case' on Wednesday.
A defamation case was filed against Rahul Gandhi by a person named Pradeep Modi in Ranchi.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s gruelling wait for freedom from the Surat criminal defamation case over ‘Modi surname’ was stretched at least by a month on Tuesday after the Gujarat High Court reserved its orders until the month-long summer break.
The court’s summer vacation is from May 5 to June 4 and so it will pass the final judgment after that.
After the lower courts rejected his applications for a stay on his conviction in the case, Gandhi had knocked the doors of the high court with a criminal revision plea.
Not only did the single judge bench of Justice Hemant Prachchhak reserved his order on Gandhi’s plea but also refused to grant any interim protection to him.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)