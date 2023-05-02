 Modi surname case: Gujarat High Court refuses interim protection to Rahul Gandhi
The Surat court had sentenced him to two years in jail. The High Court's verdict on his petition will be delivered after the summer vacation, on June 4. Gandhi had appealed for an interim stay on his conviction until the High Court's final verdict.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced another setback as the Gujarat High Court declined his plea for an interim stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

As a result of the Surat court's decision, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from his position as a Member of Parliament.

During an earlier hearing on April 29, Gandhi's lawyer argued that a maximum punishment of two years for a bailable, non-cognisable offence could result in the permanent and irreversible loss of his Lok Sabha seat. This was a serious additional consequence that would affect both Gandhi and the people he represents. The alleged offence was not serious in nature and did not involve moral turpitude, yet his disqualification due to the failure to stay his conviction would have severe implications.

