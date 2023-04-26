Modi surname case: Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi's appeal | File

New Delhi: Gujarat High Court judge Gita Gopi on Wednesday recused herself from hearing the appeal of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay of his conviction by a magistrate court of Surat and referred it to the High Court Chief Justice to post it before a different bench.



Gandhi's lawyer PS Champaneri mentioned the case before high court justice Gita Gopi, seeking an urgent hearing. The assistant government pleader (AGP) opposed the move saying that the matter should be permitted for urgent circulation but not hearin. Champaneri opposed saying it was a private complaint and the state had nothing to do with it.

Modi surname case

On March 23, a magisterial court had found Gandhi guilty in the criminal defamation case. He was sentenced to two years of imprisonment, the maximum jail term under sections 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code. The case against Gandhi was filed by Surat's BJP MLA. Within 24 hours, Rahul was disqualified as a member of Parliament.



His appeal against the ruling was dismissed by the additional sessions court of Surat.