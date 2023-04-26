 Modi surname case: Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi's appeal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaModi surname case: Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi's appeal

Modi surname case: Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi's appeal

On March 23, a magisterial court had found Gandhi guilty in the criminal defamation case. He was sentenced to two years of imprisonment, the maximum jail term under sections 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Modi surname case: Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi's appeal | File

New Delhi: Gujarat High Court judge Gita Gopi on Wednesday recused herself from hearing the appeal of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay of his conviction by a magistrate court of Surat and referred it to the High Court Chief Justice to post it before a different bench.

Gandhi's lawyer PS Champaneri mentioned the case before high court justice Gita Gopi, seeking an urgent hearing. The assistant government pleader (AGP) opposed the move saying that the matter should  be permitted for urgent circulation but not hearin. Champaneri opposed saying it was a private complaint and the state had nothing to do with it.

Read Also
Modi surname defamation case: Relief for Rahul Gandhi, Patna HC stays lower court's order
article-image

Modi surname case

On March 23, a magisterial court had found Gandhi guilty in the criminal defamation case. He was sentenced to two years of imprisonment, the maximum jail term under sections 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code. The case against Gandhi was filed by Surat's BJP MLA. Within 24 hours, Rahul was disqualified as a member of Parliament.

His appeal against the ruling was dismissed by the additional sessions court of Surat.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi moves Gujarat High Court seeking stay on conviction in defamation case
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mystery shrouds the killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf as SIT yet to connect missing links

Mystery shrouds the killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf as SIT yet to connect missing links

Modi surname case: Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi's appeal

Modi surname case: Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi's appeal

Yogi Adityanath death threat: 19-year-old arrested for threatening UP CM; stole phone of...

Yogi Adityanath death threat: 19-year-old arrested for threatening UP CM; stole phone of...

Watch: Former Bihar MP and murder convict Anand Mohan Singh surrenders at Saharsa jail

Watch: Former Bihar MP and murder convict Anand Mohan Singh surrenders at Saharsa jail

Rajasthan: Dholpur court hands capital punishment to 82-year-old for killing 4 workers

Rajasthan: Dholpur court hands capital punishment to 82-year-old for killing 4 workers