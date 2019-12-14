'Modi-Shah must apologize for destroying India's economy': Rahul Gandhi hits back at BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit back at the Bhartiya Janata Party. Smriti Irani and the leaders of the ruling party had demanded Rahul Gandhi to apologize for his "rape in India" remark. However, the Congress MP categorically refused to apologize and reiterated his stand.
In Congress' Bharat Bachao rally at Ram Lila ground in Delhi on Saturday, Gandhi said that his name is Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar and that he would never apologize for the truth. "I was told by the BJP in Parliament yesterday, 'Rahul ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that.' I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth," he said.
He launched a scathing attack on the BJP. He said that PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah must apologize for destroying India's economy. He added that the unemployment rate is the highest in last 45 years and if GDP is measured by the previous way it is only 2.5%.
"What was the result of Gabbar Singh Tax - highest unemployment in 45 years, GDP growth rate of 4%, that too after changing the way GDP is measured. As per the previous method, GDP is 2.5%," he said.
He questioned Modi government's biggest blunder- Demonetisation. "By demonetisation, Modi hit the Indian economy hard, which has not recovered till date. You were lied to, you were told this is a fight against black money. But, your money was given to Adani-Ambani," said the Congress leader.
The Wayanad MP appealed the institutions in the country including the media to not be afraid. "The country is being threatened, suppressed. Congressmen are not afraid, they are lions. But, I want to tell the people sitting in the media and government institutions - don't be afraid, the Congress party is with you," he said.
