'Modi-Shah must apologize for destroying India's economy': Rahul Gandhi hits back at BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit back at the Bhartiya Janata Party. Smriti Irani and the leaders of the ruling party had demanded Rahul Gandhi to apologize for his "rape in India" remark. However, the Congress MP categorically refused to apologize and reiterated his stand.

In Congress' Bharat Bachao rally at Ram Lila ground in Delhi on Saturday, Gandhi said that his name is Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar and that he would never apologize for the truth. "I was told by the BJP in Parliament yesterday, 'Rahul ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that.' I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth," he said.

He launched a scathing attack on the BJP. He said that PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah must apologize for destroying India's economy. He added that the unemployment rate is the highest in last 45 years and if GDP is measured by the previous way it is only 2.5%.