'Modi lies like a failed school student': Priyanka Gandhi launches a frontal attack on PM

Priyanka talked only on the local issues of Santhal Parganas region in Jharkhand and said like her grandmother, Indira Gandhi, she too cared for the tribals and struggled for them. She recalled in Sonebhadra district of UP, she had rushed to sympathise with the tribals, whose land were grabbed by some influential landlords and was detained at a guest house.

Priyanka said the Congress would support the demands of the tribals of Jharkhand and there would be no amendment in the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act. The land taken away from them and handed over to the selected industralists would be returned, she assured pointing out to the Chhattisgarh chief minister, Bhupesh Baghel, sitting next to her and reminded in Chhattisgarh, Congress government returned land to the farmers of Bastar from the Tatas.