'Modi Kahi Nahi Jayega': Delhi Dy CM Parvesh Verma Seen Singing With BJP MP Manoj Tiwari In Fresh Video From Diwali Party Amid Hookah Row

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma has shared another video from his Diwali celebration, days after footage of him smoking a hookah at his official residence triggered criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The latest clip shows Verma singing 'Modi Kahi Nahi Jayega' alongside BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, with guests cheering them on.

Posted by Verma on Tuesday night, the video shows the two leaders seated next to each other, singing the song together. A hookah pot is also visible in the frame, while people gathered around them join in the celebration.

The video comes amid a political row over the Diwali gathering hosted by Verma on Sunday night. Photographs and clips from the event showed the Deputy Chief Minister smoking a hookah, prompting AAP leaders to question the nature of the celebration and the use of his official residence for the party.

AAP Questions Use Of Public Money

Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared pictures from the gathering on X and questioned whether the event had been funded by taxpayers' money.

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“Diwali Party turned into Hookah party by sitting Minister,” Bharadwaj wrote, asking whether the gathering was held at a government bungalow and referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statements on tackling drug addiction.

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AAP also targeted the BJP through its official social media account, alleging a contradiction between the party's claims on combating substance abuse and the scenes from Verma's celebration.

BJP Defends Hookah As Part Of Rural Tradition

The BJP defended Verma, arguing that the hookah was being used as a symbol of traditional rural culture rather than as an indication of drug consumption. Delhi BJP spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat described it as a representation of Jat identity, saying its cultural significance and community sentiments should be respected.

Ajay Sehrawat's post defending Parvesh Verma | X

Another party spokesperson, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, also responded to Bharadwaj in a lengthy social media post. He said the hookah had historically represented social unity and brotherhood in Jat society and rural communities.

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Kapoor claimed that the hookah at the gathering was different from those used in banned hookah bars, arguing that it contained only a negligible quantity of tobacco, unlike establishments where intoxicating substances were allegedly served.

Explaining its place in rural life, Kapoor said sharing a hookah at a village chaupal symbolised equality, mutual respect and brotherhood. He added that the practice was traditionally associated with panchayat gatherings, where community members discussed disputes and arrived at collective decisions. Taking a dig at Bharadwaj, Kapoor also referred to his roots in Chirag Delhi village, suggesting that he should understand the cultural significance of the tradition.