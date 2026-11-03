'Symbol Of Brotherhood': BJP Defends Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma's Hookah Party, Cites Jat Panchayati Culture

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday criticised Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Verma after pictures showing him smoking a hookah at a party surfaced, questioning whether the event was funded by taxpayers' money and whether it was held at a government residence.

In a post on social media, Bharadwaj wrote, "No comments. Diwali Party turned into Hookah party by sitting Minister."

He further raised questions over the event, asking, "Is this Hookah party funded by taxpayers' money? Is this Sarkari Bangla? Was Amit Shah pledging to stop Nasha?"

Along with his post, Bharadwaj shared pictures showing Verma and senior journalist Sudhir Chaudhary taking a draw from a hookah.

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BJP defends hookah as cultural tradition

Responding to the criticism, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor defended the minister, arguing that the hookah was part of traditional rural and panchayati culture rather than an indication of drug consumption.

In a lengthy social media post addressed to Bharadwaj, Kapoor said the hookah had historically been a symbol of social unity and brotherhood in Jat society and rural communities.

He pointed out that the hookah used at the gathering was different from those banned in hookah bars, claiming that it contained only a negligible amount of tobacco, while banned hookah bars served intoxicating substances.

Kapoor explains hookah's cultural significance

Explaining its cultural significance, Kapoor said sharing a hookah at a village chaupal symbolised respect, equality and mutual brotherhood. He added that the tradition of passing the hookah around during panchayat gatherings was associated with resolving disputes and reaching collective decisions.

Kapoor also took a swipe at Bharadwaj, reminding him of his roots in Chirag Delhi village and suggesting that he should understand the significance of the hookah in rural culture.