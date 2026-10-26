'Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega': Mallikarjun Kharge’s Remark Sparks Political Row In Patna As BJP Accuses Congress Of 'Goonda' Politics | Video | X

Patna: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a controversy in Patna on Sunday with the remark “Even Modi’s father will go”, after a person in the audience interrupted his speech by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not going anywhere. The incident sparked an uproar, with the situation nearly escalating into a scuffle. Congress workers were seen assaulting the person who interrupted him.

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The incident occurred at a function organised to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first chief minister, Dr Krishna Singh, popularly known as Sri Babu. During the event, Kharge also dubbed protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls a “second war of independence”, demanding an immediate halt to the exercise, the use of ballot papers in future elections and annulment of all Assembly polls held over the past two years.

Santosh Kumar, who had made the statement during Kharge's speech, later claimed he had been misunderstood, saying he was referring to a longer sentence -- "Unless there is a revolt, Modi will not go" -- but only part of it was heard. Later in the evening, the BJP on Sunday hit back at Kharge over his remark, accusing the opposition party of using the language of “goons and hooligans” and functioning like a “mafia gang”.

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Reacting to Kharge’s remark, the BJP said, “A language once associated with goons and hooligans is now being used by the Congress president.” It also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misbehaving with women police personnel and getting into scuffles with his own party colleagues. The BJP alleged that the Congress’s style of functioning increasingly resembled that of a mafia gang rather than a political party.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leadership, the BJP said the party’s former president had spent 10 years pursuing the political ambition reflected in Kharge’s remark but was eventually voted out of power. “Today, her son is pursuing the same dream, wandering from one place to another, sometimes in Vietnam and sometimes in Colombia,” the BJP said in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi.“The people of this country will never allow you to fulfil this dream,” the party added.

Earlier, alleging manipulation of electoral rolls and the deletion of opposition supporters’ names, Kharge questioned the integrity of the electoral process and the Election Commission. He claimed that governments had been “stolen” through “vote chori” in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra, and urged people to take to the streets to defend their rights and the Constitution.

“Governments stolen through ‘vote chori’ in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra must be removed,” he said, demanding that the ongoing SIR exercise be halted and the Assembly elections held over the past two years annulled. He also called for ballot papers to be used in future elections, arguing that they would ensure transparency and restore public confidence.

Taking aim at the BJP and the RSS, Kharge alleged that their ideology was deepening divisions in the country. “As long as RSS ideology is not eliminated, there will be no peace in the country,” he claimed, calling for unity to safeguard social harmony.

“We are patriots who believe in unity, equality and the Constitution — not in dividing our people for political gain like BJP leaders,” he said.

Kharge also targeted JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, contrasting his earlier association with socialist leaders Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan with his present alliance with the BJP. He criticised what he described as a departure from the socialist ideals and political values with which Kumar had once been associated.