'Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega': Amit Shah Slams Kharge Over Remark Against PM Modi's Father

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (L) & Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) | File Pics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" remark at an event in Patna, accusing the opposition party of repeatedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family.

In a post on X, Shah said Kharge had crossed all limits of propriety by making the remark about the Prime Minister's father during an event in Bihar.

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"This is not the first time the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. Sometimes, they have used objectionable words about his revered mother, sometimes called him a 'merchant of death', and at other times mocked his poverty by calling him a 'chaiwala'," Shah wrote in Hindi.

The Home Minister also alleged that the Congress, under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, was increasingly crossing the limits of decorum. He attributed the party's conduct to frustration over repeated electoral defeats over the past 12 years.

Shah claimed the Congress had been left with neither policies nor issues and was now relying on abusive politics. He further alleged that the party was losing support not only among the public but also among its own workers.

"When they have made derogatory remarks against Modi ji or his family, the people have given the Congress a befitting reply," Shah said.

The controversy erupted after Kharge addressed a gathering in Patna marking the birth anniversary of former Bihar chief minister Dr Shri Krishna Singh. When a person in the audience reportedly shouted that Modi would not go anywhere, Kharge responded, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega."

Union Minister Annapurna Devi and the Goa BJP had also condemned Kharge's remarks, accusing the Congress of lowering political discourse.