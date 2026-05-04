'Modi Ji Aage Badho': Crowd Chants As PM Arrives At BJP HQ To Celebrate Party’s Performance In WB And Assam Elections | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted BJP leaders and workers at the party headquarters in Delhi along with party chief Nitin Nabin and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as counting trends in the 2026 Assembly elections pointed to strong performance in Assam and a tight contest in West Bengal.

In Assam, early trends indicated the BJP was heading toward a comfortable majority, paving the way for a third consecutive term in power. Meanwhile, West Bengal witnessed an intense electoral battle, with the BJP making significant inroads against the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC).

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With trends strongly in its favour, the BJP’s performance is being seen as one of the most significant electoral upsets in West Bengal’s history potentially reshaping the state’s political future for years to come.