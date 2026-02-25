 Modi Israel Visit: Netanyahu Receives PM Modi In Tel Aviv, Gets Red Carpet Welcome - VIDEO
Modi Israel Visit: Netanyahu Receives PM Modi In Tel Aviv, Gets Red Carpet Welcome - VIDEO

PM Narendra Modi received a red-carpet welcome in Tel Aviv as he began his two-day Israel visit. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu greeted him at the airport. Modi will address the Knesset, hold talks on AI and defence, visit Yad Vashem, and attend a private dinner. The visit marks his first to Israel in nine years.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
article-image

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Israel, received a ceremonial red-carpet welcome from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as he arrived in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu personally greeted him at the airport along with his wife Sara Netanyahu.

The move is being seen as a symbolic reaffirmation of the strong and growing strategic partnership between India and Israel.

The visit marks PM Modi's first visit to Israel in nine years. In 2017 visit, PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel.

He is expected to hold talks on artificial intelligence as well as defence at a time when Israel is seeking to increase its military exports.

article-image

PM Modi will address the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament) at 8 pm, and also visit a technology and innovation exhibit later in the evening, before attending a private dinner hosted by Netanyahu.

On Thursday, PM Modi will pay a visit to Yad Vashem at 12:15 pm, Israel’s official memorial, established in 1953, to commemorate the six million Jews killed by Nazis.

PM Modi’s visit is expected to focus on bilateral ties between India and Israel.

Ahead of his arrival, PM Modi featured prominently on the front page of The Jerusalem Post.

“At the invitation of my dear friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, I will be undertaking a State Visit to Israel from 25–26 February 2026,” PM Modi said in his departure statement.

