'Modi Is Liability For BJP's Credibility': Subramanian Swamy Asks Saffron Party To Distance Itself From PM Over Border Issue With China

Former Union minister and BJP veteran Subramanian Swamy launched yet another broadside at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over the border dispute with China.

Accusing PM Modi of taking a soft stance against China’s aggression at the borders, he said, "Modi has betrayed Bharat Mata."

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Subramanian Swamy wrote, “While Modi has betrayed Bharat Mata by crawling before China, along with his waiter monkey, thus losing 4065 sq Kms of Ladakh since 2020, hence BJP should distance itself from him and must strive to obtain a majority. Modi is a liability for the party’s credibility.”

In another tweet on the same day, he questioned why PM Modi is not ordering the prosecution of Rahul Gandhi.

In his tweet, Swamy leveled a serious allegation against former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. “Why is Modi not ordering the prosecution of Bambino alias Rahul Gandhi for organizing and participating in the gang rape by three other foreigners, of Youth Congress office bearer Sukanya, in Amethi in 2006? CM Adityanath should be having the files. Times Now had a video of her post-rape,” wrote Swamy.

Swamy, known for being an activist politician and outspoken personality, minces no words when he finds something amiss. On many occasions, he has criticised PM Modi and his policies.