 Modi In France: ‘PM’s Face Is Glowing’, Says Indian Diaspora Member ‘Touched’ By His Paris Speech (WATCH)
A woman of Indian origin, welled up and broke down describing PM Modi's speech. "He spoke from his heart and it was a lovely speech," she said. She also added that what touched her the most was "PM Modi's glowing face."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 08:51 AM IST
article-image
A woman of Indian origin, welled up and broke down describing PM Modi's speech | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to France, addressed the Indian diaspora after reaching France on Thursday (July 13) evening. The Prime Minister in his speech spoke on a number of issues, from student visa to his personal connection with France. However, PM Modi's speech struck a special chord with one of the diaspora members. A woman of Indian origin, welled up and broke down describing PM Modi's speech. "He spoke from his heart and it was a lovely speech," she said. She also added that what touched her the most was "PM Modi's glowing face."

Watch the video below

"I am crying because I am so moved. I think it was a lovely speech. He spoke from his heart. What touched us the most was that Modi ji's face was glowing so much," said the supporter, who got emotional describing her experience of hearing PM Modi speak.

PM Modi France visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to France from July 13-14, reached France on Thursday (July 13) evening. The Prime Minister will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade on 14 July 2023, where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India – France Strategic Partnership, and Prime Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation," read a government statement on PM Modi's visit. The Prime Minister will also visit UAE on July 15, while on his way back from France.

