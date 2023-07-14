From Longer Study Visa To Using India’s UPI In France: Top 10 Quotes Of PM Modi's Speech In Paris

PM Modi in France |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian PM to have been conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron. The Prime Minister also addressed members of Indian diaspora in Paris on Thursday (July 13) and spoke on a range of issues.

India and France have agreed to use UPI in France. In the coming days, it will begin from the Eiffel Tower which means Indian tourists will now be able to pay in rupees, said PM Modi.

It has been decided that Indian students pursuing Masters in France will be given 5-year long term post-study visa, said PM Modi.

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi speaks of him taking membership of Alliance Francais around 40 years back.

French football player Kylian Mbappe is superhit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France, said PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi on Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card said, " Whatever problems were there regarding the OCI card in the reunion Island have been resolved. Now the issuing of OCI cards has started..."

Indian government has decided to open a new consulate in Marseille with the help of the French government, said PM Modi.

"A recently published UN report stated that within just 10-15 years, India has brought about 42 crore countrymen out of the poverty line. This is more than the population of Europe, it is more than the population of America," said PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi speaks on the launch of Chandrayaan-3, said, "Reverse counting of launching Chandranyaan has started in India. After some hours, we will launch the historic Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota."

"People-to-people connect is the strongest foundation of the India-France partnership. The partnership between India & France is being strengthened by the people of India & France. The trust people of both countries share is resemblance of this...Here in France, 'Namaste India' is celebrated & in India, we celebrate 'Bonjour India'...," said PM Narendra Modi.

Today the world is moving towards the new world order. India's role is changing rapidly. India is currently chairing the G20 and the entire G20 group is seeing India's potential: PM Modi.

I have visited France several times but this time my visit is special. Tomorrow is France's National Day. I congratulate the people of France. I thank the people of France for inviting me. Today French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the National Day parade with my friend Emmanuel Macron. This is a reflection of the unbreakable friendship between India and France: PM Modi.

PM Modi received the honour at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday and joined the ranks of other prominent world leaders such as the former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela, King Charles - the then Prince of Wales, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, former Secretary General of the United Nations, among others, reported news agecny PTI.

The prime minister was given a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on Thursday (July 13). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join President Macron for the French National Day celebrations on Friday (July 14) as the Guest of Honour.

