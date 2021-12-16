Modi-govt to not take any action against minister Ajay Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Report

New Delhi: Amid chaos at the Parliament by the Opposition over removal of Minister Ajay Mishra from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the Central government is unlikely to take any action against the MoS Home, sources told India Today.

The Opposition has been demanding the minister resignation, and punishment for mowing down protesting farmers.

Meanwhile, MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni was present at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday. He was holding some official meetings related to his department.

The killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3 was a "pre-planned conspiracy" and not a case of death by negligence, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has concluded.

The farmers were allegedly mowed down by a car of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni. Ashish is in custody and arraigned as the main accused.



Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid protests by opposition members demanding sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The opposition members, including Trinamool leaders, trooped to the Well of the House as soon as Speaker Om Birla called for the Question Hour.

As the Speaker called Congress member Rahul Gandhi, who had a question listed on Thursday, he demanded removal of Mishra from the council of minister.

"This minister should be removed from the government. He is a criminal," Gandhi said adding that Mishra was "involved" in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Speaker asked Gandhi to limit his supplementaries to the question related to the MSME sector that was listed against his name.

As Gandhi continued demanding the ouster of Mishra from the Council of Ministers, BJP members stood up and raised slogans.

As the sloganeering continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in October.

The SIT has arrested 13 people including the Union minister's son Ashish Mishra in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist. In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:50 AM IST