Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Minister Ajay Mishra who killed farmers should be sacked and punished, says Congress

Two days after the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence said it was a "pre-planned conspiracy", the Congress stepped up its attack on the government on Tuesday, demanding the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi while speaking in Lok Sabh said the minister who killed the farmers shoukd resign and be punished.

"We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the Minister and about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy. The Minister who killed farmers should resign and be punished", said Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Ajay Mishra should be sacked and charged according to law. She took apparent jab at the Prime Minister saying that wearing religious attire will not change the fact that you (PM Modi) are protecting a criminal.

"The government’s refusal to sack Ajay Mishra Teni is the starkest indication of its moral bankruptcy. PM Modi ji, carefully curated spectacles of piety and wearing religious attire will not change the fact that you are protecting a criminal", Gandhi said in a tweet. "Ajay Mishra Teni should be sacked and charged in accordance with the law", the Congress leader added.

Meanwhile, MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni is present at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday. He is holding some official meetings related to his department.

Two separate FIRs were filed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The SIT had arrested 13 people including Ashish Mishra in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist. In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people.

