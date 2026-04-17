Modi Govt Pushes Women’s Reservation Bill Despite Numbers Gap, Bets On Abstentions & Smaller Parties | X / ANI

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has chosen to walk a political tightrope with the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill on women’s reservation, pushing ahead despite lacking the comfortable arithmetic required for a constitutional amendment in Parliament.

The move signals a calculated gamble that sections of the Opposition — or at least their absence during voting — will bridge the numbers gap. The warning signs were visible at the very outset.

When the Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha, it encountered stiff resistance, with 251 MPs backing its introduction and 185 opposing it.

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That the government proceeded regardless, bundling it with two ordinary bills linked to delimitation, underlines a strategic bet: that political optics and public pressure on women’s empowerment may compel fence-sitters to fall in line.

PM Modi has framed the legislation as a moment of national consensus, urging parties to rise above political divides. Yet, beneath the rhetoric lies a stark numerical reality.

For a constitutional amendment to pass, the government needs not just a simple majority, but over 50% of the total strength and a twothirds majority of members present and voting.

In the Lok Sabha, this translates to 360 votes if all 540 members participate. The NDA, however, commands only 293 MPs — with BJP holding 240 seats, supported by allies such as TDP (16) and JD(U) (12). The Opposition, led by Congress with 98 MPs, along with SP (37), Trinamool Congress (28), and DMK (22), holds significant blocking power.

This leaves smaller parties and independents as potential kingmakers. Seven Independent MPs, alongside representatives from parties like the YSRCP, AIMIM, and Shiromani Akali Dal, could tilt the balance.

However, with AIMIM already opposing the Bill, the government’s path becomes even narrower.

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The arithmetic grows more intriguing when abstentions are factored in. If a significant number of Opposition MPs choose not to vote, the effective strength of the House drops, lowering the twothirds threshold.

For instance, if 60 MPs abstain, the required support falls to 320; with 90 abstentions, it drops further to 300 — a scenario where the NDA could potentially scrape through.

The 4 p.m. vote in the Lok Sabha on Friday is thus pivotal. Failure here would halt the Bill in its tracks, preventing it from even reaching the Rajya Sabha.

Read Also Women Welcome Reservation Bill, Say It Will Boost Confidence And Representation

The Upper House presents an equally daunting challenge. The NDA has 141 members, well short of the 163 votes needed for passage. The Opposition, though numerically smaller, remains cohesive in its criticism of the government’s legislative approach.

Parties such as the Congress (28 MPs), TMC (13), AAP (10), and DMK (8) are unlikely to offer easy support. Here too, regional players — including the BRS, YSRCP, BJD, BSP, and independents — emerge as crucial swing factors.

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Their combined strength of around 20 MPs could determine whether the Bill sails through or stalls. Success would deliver a powerful political message. Failure, however, would expose the limits of its parliamentary reach — and the enduring necessity of consensus in constitutional change.