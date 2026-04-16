Women Welcome Reservation Bill, Say It Will Boost Confidence And Representation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women from various sectors in the city have welcomed the proposal to reserve one-third of seats in Parliament and state assemblies for women.

They believe the move will boost self-confidence, reduce male dominance and transform the functioning of legislatures. However, they also cautioned that women representatives must not remain mere proxies for their male family members and should be allowed to function independently.

Against the backdrop of Parliament discussing the Women’s Reservation Bill, Free Press Journal sought the opinion of women from different walks of life.

Why not 50%?

Jyoti Ratre |

"In our society, men almost always hinder the progress of women across every sector, including politics. The Women’s Reservation Act will create constituencies where only women can contest, freeing them from male dominance. As seen in Panchayati Raj institutions, women may initially need guidance, but they will ultimately become independent decision-makers. I believe women should be given 50% reservation since they form half the population." — Jyoti Ratre, mountaineer

Feminine perspective

Nikita Dalouri |

"In a male-dominated society, competitive and cerebral opportunities often evade women unless participation is mandated by statute. Reservation in legislatures will add a feminine perspective to legislation. However, political parties must focus on nurturing true leadership. In municipal elections, despite reservation, real power often remains with male relatives. Unless women are allowed to truly participate in decision-making, mere reservation will not solve the root problem." — Nikita Dalouri, advocate

Something is better than nothing

Rakshan Shamim Zahid |

"When women can run families, they can certainly run the country. The problem is they are rarely given the chance. Reservation in legislative bodies will provide that opportunity and build confidence. In fact, women should get equal representation in the government machinery and the corporate world as well. This should be implemented as early as possible. While 50% would have been ideal, something is better than nothing." — Rakshan Shamim Zahid, social entrepreneur

Long-pending demand

Shail Awasthi |

"This is excellent news that will fulfill a long-pending demand and boost self-confidence. This issue has been pending for decades; the sooner it is resolved, the better. Whenever given a chance, women have proved to be exceptional leaders. Women have a different perspective than men, and their increased presence in Parliament will definitely improve the quality of debates and law-making." — Shail Awasthi, counsellor

Should not be rubber stamps

Deepti Patwa |

"This is a welcome move that creates opportunities for women in politics, but certain aspects need care. Firstly, if parties only give tickets to female relatives of male politicians, it defeats the purpose. Secondly, women MLAs and MPs should not be mere rubber stamps. Finally, those elected from reserved seats should not be humiliated or dismissed with comments like, 'she is just a quota candidate'." — Deepti Patwa, social activist