 'Modi Govt Is Committed To Building Terror-Free India,' Says Union Minister Amit Shah
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Modi Govt Is Committed To Building Terror-Free India,' Says Union Minister Amit Shah

'Modi Govt Is Committed To Building Terror-Free India,' Says Union Minister Amit Shah

Taking to social media X, Shah wrote in a post "The Modi govt is committed to building a terror-free India with its policy of zero tolerance. The two-day Anti-Terror Conference, beginning tomorrow, will further enhance coordination among agencies to strengthen Bharat's security bastion. Looking forward to addressing the conference tomorrow."

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the inaugural session of the 'Anti-Terror Conference-2024' in New Delhi. | X @Amit Shah

New Delhi: Ahead of the two-day Anti-Terror Conference which is to be held on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to building a terror-free India with its zero policy tolerance on terror.

Taking to social media X, Shah wrote in a post "The Modi govt is committed to building a terror-free India with its policy of zero tolerance. The two-day Anti-Terror Conference, beginning tomorrow, will further enhance coordination among agencies to strengthen Bharat's security bastion. Looking forward to addressing the conference tomorrow."

Read Also
J&K Terror Attack: Doctor, 6 Labourers Killed By Terrorists In Ganderbal; 'Those Involved Will Not...
article-image

About The Anti-Terror Conference

The Anti-Terror conference has a key focus on fostering coordination among various stakeholders to tackle terrorism through a unified, 'whole of the government' approach.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Congress Is An Anti-Hindu Party, They Are The 'B-Team' Of Muslim League,' Says BJP Leader Nitesh Rane
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Congress Is An Anti-Hindu Party, They Are The 'B-Team' Of Muslim League,' Says BJP Leader Nitesh Rane
Baba Siddique Murder Case: 2 More Accused Arrested From Pune, Total Reaches 18
Baba Siddique Murder Case: 2 More Accused Arrested From Pune, Total Reaches 18
Doctor Reveals Why Lung Cancer Is The Leading Cause Of Cancer-Related Deaths Globally
Doctor Reveals Why Lung Cancer Is The Leading Cause Of Cancer-Related Deaths Globally
University of Southampton's Delhi Campus Now Accepting Applications for 2025
University of Southampton's Delhi Campus Now Accepting Applications for 2025

The event will be hosted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and aims to shape future counter-terrorism policies and strategies, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pointed out in a statement.

The conference will bring together senior police officials, central agency officers, and experts from law, forensics, and technology to discuss crucial issues such as legal frameworks for counter-terrorism, prosecution challenges, and the role of emerging technologies.

The discussions will also address international legal cooperation and strategies for dismantling terrorist networks operating across India.

Read Also
'No Dialogue With Pakistan Till Terrorism Is Eliminated,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah In An...
article-image

"The key focus of the 'Anti-Terror Conference-2024' is on developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of 'whole of the government approach'," stated the MHA.

"The meeting also aimed at presenting substantive inputs for future policy formulation. The deliberations and discussions in the two-day conference will be focused on various matters of importance including prosecution and evolving legal framework in counter-terrorism investigations, sharing of experiences and good practices, challenges and opportunities related to emerging technologies, international legal cooperation and strategies for dismantling terror ecosystem in various counter-terrorism theatres across India," it added.

The conference will be attended by senior police officers from states and Union Territories, officers from Central agencies and departments dealing with issues related to counter-terrorism and experts from related fields such as law, forensics and technology.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Terrorism Now 'Borderless & Invisible', Needs Cutting-Edge Tech,' Says Union Home Minister Amit...

'Terrorism Now 'Borderless & Invisible', Needs Cutting-Edge Tech,' Says Union Home Minister Amit...

Donald Trump To Be US President Again, Here's What It May Mean For India

Donald Trump To Be US President Again, Here's What It May Mean For India

Video: Moneylender Kidnaps Mother As Son Fails To Repay Debt In Telangana's Kodumunja Village; Case...

Video: Moneylender Kidnaps Mother As Son Fails To Repay Debt In Telangana's Kodumunja Village; Case...

SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation

SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation

Mizoram: Assam Rifles In Collaboration With Mizoram Police Recover War-Like Stores From...

Mizoram: Assam Rifles In Collaboration With Mizoram Police Recover War-Like Stores From...