Pakistan Minister Musadik Malik |

Congress has attacked the Centre over the arrival of Pakistan's Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik, in New Delhi on Friday, questioning the government's approach towards Islamabad amid continuing tensions between the two countries.

Malik arrived in the national capital to lead Pakistan's delegation at the SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum, scheduled to be held from November 20 to 22.

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Congress questions Pakistani minister's visit

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate took to X to target the government over the visit, alleging that Pakistan had repeatedly threatened India and continued to promote terrorism. She questioned the Centre's decision to host the Pakistani minister, accusing it of extending hospitality to Islamabad despite its alleged actions against India.

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"Pakistan's minister Musadik Malik has arrived in India. He has repeatedly threatened India. Threatened to cut off hands, threatened to shed blood. Pakistan is not stopping its promotion of terrorism in our country and the Modi government is busy feeding them biryani and kheer," the Congress leader wrote. "They should be ashamed," she added.

Pappu Yadav backs diplomatic engagement

Meanwhile, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav offered a different perspective, backing diplomatic engagement with neighbouring countries, including Pakistan. Speaking to IANS, he said India should maintain cordial relations with its neighbours and described efforts to improve ties through diplomacy as a positive step.

Referring to India's tradition of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Sarva Dharma Sambhava', Yadav said the country had always believed in dialogue, forgiveness and maintaining good relations with neighbouring nations.

The forum is being organised under the SCO framework, with India having invited all member countries to participate.

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