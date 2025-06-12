 Modi Govt Approves MSP Procurement Of Moong & Groundnut In UP, Boosting Farmers' Income
For the Zaid season 2024–25, the target has been set to procure 34,720 metric tonnes of moong and 50,750 metric tonnes of groundnut. This decision by the Central Government will benefit a large number of farmers in the state.

UP State BureauUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 06:16 AM IST
In a major decision in the interest of farmers in Uttar Pradesh, the Modi government has approved the procurement of moong (green gram) and groundnut at Minimum Support Price (MSP), thanks to the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Wednesday, a video conference was held between Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi. During the meeting, Mr. Shahi informed the Union Minister that during the Zaid season 2024–25, moong was cultivated on 1.60 lakh hectares and groundnut on 1.74 lakh hectares in the state. He requested that these crops be procured at MSP, a proposal that the Union Minister readily accepted.

For the Zaid season 2024–25, the target has been set to procure 34,720 metric tonnes of moong and 50,750 metric tonnes of groundnut. This decision by the Central Government will benefit a large number of farmers in the state. The Union Agriculture Minister also assured that the procurement targets for moong and groundnut could be increased if necessary. In addition, approval will be granted for urad (black gram) procurement as soon as a proposal is received.

