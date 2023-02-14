After IT searches at Mumbai, Delhi offices, BBC says 'fully cooperating' with tax authorities

Modi documentary row: After searches in Mumbai, Delhi offices, BBC says 'fully cooperating' with tax authorities |

After the Income Tax Authorities conducted "survey" in offices in Delhi and Mumbai, BBC News said on Tuesday that it is fully cooperating with India's income tax authorities.

BBC issued statement after IT searches

"The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating," the British broadcaster said on Twitter. "We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," BBC tweeted.

Income Tax officials searched the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai earlier on Tuesday and seized phones and laptops of journalists.

The move comes weeks after a massive controversy over the UK broadcaster's documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his alleged role in the riots in Gujarat in 2002.

As per reports officials sealed off the offices for a "survey" linked to alleged irregularities in international taxation and transfer pricing involving the BCC.

Opposition slams Centre

The opposition parties have slammed the Centre over the Income Tax Department's searches at BBC's offices in Mumbai and Delhi.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the government and alleged that it is trying to shift the focus of the public from the Adani controversy. "We are demanding JPC in the Adani Group issue and the government is after the BBC," said Ramesh.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took a jibe at the IT "survey" at the BBC offices.

In a Tweet she said, " Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC's Delhi office. Wow, really? How unexpected. Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman @SEBI_India office.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too came down heavily on the Centre and said, "When the government and administration become symbols of fear and oppression instead of fearlessness, then it should be understood that their end is near."

BJP says BBC must adhere to the law

"If any company or organisation is working in India, they have to comply with the Indian law. Why are you scared if you are adhering to the law? The IT department should be allowed to do their work," BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said while addressing to the media in New Delhi.

He added: "BBC is the most corrupt organisation in the world. BBC propaganda matches with Congress agenda."

Alleging that BBC's stand has always been anti-India, Bhatia further added, "BBC's history is black, tarnished, and has been anti-India."

Last Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking a blanket ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India, calling the petition “completely misconceived."

The BBC has defended its controversial series as a “rigorously researched” documentary that sought to highlight important issues.

