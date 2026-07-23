Mobile Internet Suspended Near Jantar Mantar As Student Protests Intensify In Delhi | X - @Ashu9621101476

Mobile internet services have been suspended within a 1.5-km radius of Jantar Mantar till midnight as student protests continue in the national capital. Jantar Mantar is the protest site of the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been holding demonstrations for the past 34 days.

Authorities have also imposed Section 163 outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence, where police have been issuing warnings in the area. The restrictions come as the administration steps up security measures amid the continuing protests.

Security Tightened, Businesses Feel The Impact

The ongoing standoff has also disrupted normal life in parts of Delhi. All shops and restaurants in Connaught Place were shut after 6.30 pm on Thursday following an advisory issued by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) in view of the prevailing situation.

The developments highlight how the prolonged protest has begun affecting not only law and order arrangements but also commercial activity in one of the capital's busiest business districts,NDTV reports.

Some unknown person has sent people to install WiFi at Jantar Mantar to provide internet. Where the government has shut down the internet.#CJPProtest pic.twitter.com/fWbd6jG7xw — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriya) July 23, 2026

Political Attention Grows As Deadlock Continues

Meanwhile, opposition MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance reached the Gandhi Smriti memorial on Delhi's Tees January Marg on Thursday after holding a meeting on the crackdown on protesters. The meeting took place at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in Sunheri Bagh.

Talks between the CJP and the Centre remain stalled even as the protest entered its 34th day. The Centre said it had reached out to the party four times without receiving a response. After meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government's doors were "always open" for talks with students and invited protesters to meet either at BJP president JP Nadda's residence or office. However, the CJP maintained that any discussion should take place only at "a neutral place near Jantar Mantar."

With neither side willing to change its position on the venue for talks, the stalemate continues, even as security measures are tightened and the protest's impact spreads beyond the demonstration site.