MLC Election Results: BJP Emerges Largest Party, NDA Wins 16 Of 28 Seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party in the MLC elections held across four states, winning 13 of the 28 seats contested, while its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies took the coalition’s tally to 16. The results, declared on Thursday, October 29, saw the BJP make gains in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar, while the Opposition parties secured victories in Maharashtra.

BJP wins six seats in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won six of the 11 seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) secured the remaining five. The counting process, which began on October 27, concluded on Thursday amid allegations and political sparring. The SP celebrated its victories, particularly its wins in the Varanasi teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies.

Congress suffers setback in Karnataka

In Karnataka, the ruling Congress suffered a major setback, failing to win any of the four seats. The BJP secured three seats, while its NDA ally Janata Dal (Secular) won one. In Maharashtra, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi won three of the five seats, with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) securing two and Congress winning one. The BJP and Shiv Sena won one seat each, taking the ruling Mahayuti alliance’s tally to two.

Jan Suraaj opens account in Bihar

In Bihar, the BJP won three of the eight seats, while the Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal secured one each. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj also opened its account by winning one seat, while Independents emerged victorious in two constituencies.

The results highlighted the BJP’s overall dominance, although the Opposition registered notable victories in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The Congress’s failure to win a seat in Karnataka, despite being in power in the state, stood out as a significant setback for the party.